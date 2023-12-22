Co-ordination across the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus

This paper provides a detailed analysis of co-ordination amongst organisations engaging in fragile and conflict-affected contexts. Co-ordination is the first pillar of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) Recommendation on the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) Nexus adopted by the DAC in 2019. Effective co-ordination is critical to the success of HDP Nexus approaches. However, despite a limited donor base and implementing entities, challenges persist in co-ordinating actions across humanitarian, development, and peace sectors. Exploring a spectrum of co-ordination approaches, this paper aims to inform policy discussions with a renewed attention on development effectiveness and coherent approaches.