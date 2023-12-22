Skip to main content
Co-ordination across the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fd302760-en
Authors
Dan Schreiber, Sophia Swithern
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Schreiber, D. and S. Swithern (2023), “Co-ordination across the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fd302760-en.
