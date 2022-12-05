Skip to main content
Biodiversity and development finance

Main trends, 2011-20
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b04b14b7-en
Authors
Juan Casado Asensio, Dominique Blaquier, Jens Sedemund
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Casado Asensio, J., D. Blaquier and J. Sedemund (2022), “Biodiversity and development finance: Main trends, 2011-20”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 110, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b04b14b7-en.
