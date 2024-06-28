Industry sector analysis

Certain sectors have an outsize importance to the functioning of modern economies. Steel is is a fundamental component in many industrial applications. Shipbuilding is crucial for maintaining global maritime trade networks that form the backbone of the global economy. Semiconductors are at the heart of digital technologies and continue to become more embedded across all sectors.

Due to their strategic significance and the potential for market failures, sectors crucial to the green and digital transitions are under scrutiny by policymakers. This focus is essential, considering the pivotal role these sectors play. However, it can also unlevel the global or domestic playing field and lead to anomalies in competition mechanisms, resulting in distortions within markets and industries. A thorough understanding of the unique dynamics within these sectors requires detailed data collection and analysis.