Culture, creative industries and sports

Cultural and creative sectors (CCS) is a term used to describe a range of activity which has its basis in creativity and can typically be exploited through intellectual property rights. CCS includes both market and non-market activities of the creative industries and cultural sectors.

While international definitions of CCS do exist (e.g. UNESCO, Eurostat, etc.), most countries use their own definition, tailored to their specific cultural and statistical context. Broadly speaking, the OECD considers CCS to include the following sectors: Advertising, Architecture; Book, Newspaper and Magazine Publishing; Dance; Design; Fashion; Film and Television; Libraries and Archives; Museums, Art Galleries and Heritage Sites; Music; Radio; Theatre; Video Games; and Visual Arts.

Cultural and creative employment includes both those working in cultural and creative sectors and those working in cultural and creative occupations in other sectors of the economy, for example a designer working in the automotive industry. In fact, around 40% of cultural and creative employment can be found outside of cultural and creative sectors.