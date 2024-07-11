Leveraging culture, sports and business events for local development: International lessons for the U.S.

The U.S. is gearing up to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, as well as co-hosting the Men’s FIFA World Cup in 2026. These events will bring thousands of spectators and have the opportunity to generate economic returns for the host cities. At the same time, the U.S. regularly hosts many large-scale cultural events, such as the Sundance Film Festival, Burning Man, Coachella and SXSW.

But what can host cities do to capture the long-term benefits of these events? And how can cities not hosting such high-profile festivals and tournaments, still use culture, sports and business events as a leaver of economic and social development?

With an international panel of high-level speakers and reflections from different U.S. cities, this webinar will delve into how local policy makers in the U.S. can leverage the power of culture, sports and business events for local development.

Organised in partnership between the OECD’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities; the U.S. Mission to the OECD; and the International Economic Development Council.