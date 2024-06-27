Education economic and social outcomes

Educational attainment strongly influences labour market participation, whether measured by employment, unemployment or inactivity rates. Across OECD countries, individuals aged 25-34 without an upper secondary degree show an average employment rate of approximately 60%, while those with a tertiary qualification exhibit an 86% employment rate. Conversely, unemployment rates drop from 13% to 5%, and inactivity rates decrease from 31% to 9% for the same age group. This correlation between educational attainment and labour market participation remains consistent for both genders and has remained stable over decades, even with a substantial rise in attainment levels across the OECD.