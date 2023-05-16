The OECD Career Readiness project is designed to provide new advice to governments, schools, employers and other stakeholders on how to best prepare young people to visualise, plan and prepare for their working lives. Drawing on international datasets, the project identifies forms of career development that can be expected to enhance ultimate employment outcomes.

The project offers advice on how career guidance can be used strategically to address social inequalities, enable progression towards high priority occupational areas such as green jobs and develop student motivation and success. The team collaborates with jurisdictions to review guidance systems and share best practices.