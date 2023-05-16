Amazon Future Engineer Tech Tours

Websites: www.amazonfutureenginer.com/space, www.amazonfutureengineer.com/fctours

Tech Tours are available on Kahoot!, a game-based learning platform where students can watch videos and interact by answering trivia questions. Teachers can host the interactive tours in class. Students watch short videos and participate in interactive polls and trivia questions. These questions are dispersed between each video to keep students engaged and to review new vocabulary and concepts from the tour. Each Tech Tour comes with a "Teacher Toolkit" that includes a lesson plan, worksheet, and resource documents to help teachers facilitate the tour in class. Each tour takes about 50 minutes to complete. After the tour, teachers can hand out completion certificates and/or guide students in provided extension activities.

On the Amazon Fulfillment Center Tour, students learn how computer science, robotics, and people work together to pick, pack, and ship customer orders. Along the way, students are introduced to computer science concepts such as algorithms and machine learning while learning about careers in software engineering, hardware engineering, and systems engineering. Teachers and students can choose from an Elementary Tour (Grades K-5 – ages 4-11) or Secondary Tour (Grades 6+ - ages 12+).

The Callisto: Space Innovation Tour takes students behind the scene of deep space technology that flew onboard NASA’s Artemis I Orion spacecraft, including voice artificial intelligence with Amazon’s Alexa. Students meet engineers from Amazon, Lockheed Martin, and WebEx while learning about concepts such as voice artificial intelligence and telemetry.

Teachers can choose between hosting a tour, where it is projected and students join using their own devices, or assigning the tour to students to complete independently. The tours are a mix of video content, trivia questions to identify what students may already know, and review questions to reinforce student learnings.