Economic policy

Economic policy encompasses a broad range of strategies employed by governments to optimise economic performance. It includes areas such as fiscal policy, which deals with government spending and revenues; monetary policy, focused on controlling the money supply and interest rates; structural reform, aimed at enhancing long-term economic efficiency and competitiveness; and regulatory reform, which focuses on updating and streamlining economic regulations.

