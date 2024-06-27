Peru Economic Snapshot

Peru’s solid macroeconomic framework has driven substantial economic growth and poverty reduction in the past two decades. While the economy swiftly rebounded from the pandemic due to strong policy support, it exposed structural weaknesses such as a large informal sector and stark regional disparities in accessing public services. More recently, growth has slowed, and inflation remains high but is on a declining trend. Looking ahead, main challenges for boosting productivity and investment include strengthening competition, improving regulations, diversifying exports, and enhancing infrastructure.

