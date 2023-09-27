OECD Economic Surveys: Peru 2023

Peru's solid macroeconomic framework has driven substantial economic growth and poverty reduction in the past two decades. While the economy swiftly rebounded from the pandemic due to strong policy support, it exposed structural weaknesses such as a large informal sector and stark regional disparities in accessing public services. More recently, growth has slowed, and inflation remains high but declining. Looking ahead, main challenges for boosting productivity and investment include strengthening competition, improving regulations, diversifying exports, and enhancing infrastructure. Improvements in governance and the rule of law are essential pillars for achieving sustainable long-term growth and social cohesion. Expanding access to quality education, reducing social contributions, particularly for low-income workers, and providing a same basic level of universal social protection for all workers, formal and informal alike, would help reducing widespread informality and inequities. This will require raising additional tax revenues and improving spending efficiency. Environmental challenges and risks loom large, but also provide significant opportunities for the future. To tackle environmental challenges Peru needs to curb deforestation, while capitalizing on its renewable energy potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

SPECIAL FEATURES: RAISING PRODUCTIVITY, EXPANDING SOCIAL PROTECTION, REDUCING LABOUR INFORMALITY