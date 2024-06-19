Achieving a government-wide digital transformation in a coherent and inclusive manner requires a solid governance, including a strategic vision, a clear mandate for digital government, good leadership, and effective co-ordination and collaboration with actors within and outside the public sector.

Governments should adopt clear business cases for the use of resources on identified objectives and monitor results. The necessary capabilities, including skilled people, enabling tools andregulatory and legal frameworks, are required to capture new digital government opportunities while mitigating associated risks (such as those related to security, privacy and inclusion).