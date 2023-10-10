Making critical minerals work for sustainability, growth, and development

Achieving the green and digital transitions depends on the availability of critical minerals as key components in electronics, defence, renewable energy and digital technology, as well as advanced machinery. Critical mineral supply is failing to keep pace with the rapid growth in demand. Even with efforts to step up domestic exploration and production, the considerable lead time between discovery and production for new mining operations means that OECD countries, who are net importers of critical minerals, will continue to rely on exports from developing and emerging economies in the coming decades.

Rising demand for green and digital technologies in countries around the world, from OECD Members to emerging economies like China, India and Indonesia, means that countries at all stages of development have a role to play in reducing pressure on primary extraction, through recycling and by increasing the supply of secondary raw materials. Circular economy practices can also help reduce demand for materials by encouraging material substitution as well as designs and business models that extend the lifespan of products and achieve greater efficiency in material use in products.