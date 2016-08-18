One case of transnational corruption out of five occurs in the extractive sector according to the 2014 OECD Foreign Bribery Report. In this area, corruption has become increasingly complex and sophisticated affecting each stage of the extractive value chain with potential huge revenue losses for the public coffers. This report is intended to help policy makers, law enforcement officials and stakeholders strengthen prevention efforts at both the public and private levels, through improved understanding and enhanced awareness of corruption risk and mechanisms. It will help better tailoring responses to evolving corruption patterns and effectively countering adaptive strategies. The report also offers options to put a cost on corruption to make it less attractive at both the public and private levels.
Corruption in the Extractive Value Chain
Typology of Risks, Mitigation Measures and Incentives
Report
OECD Development Policy Tools
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 November 2022
-
18 October 2022
-
6 August 2021
-
30 June 2021
-
9 December 2020
-
4 December 2020
-
-
25 November 2019
Related publications
-
Working paper18 March 2024
-
15 November 2022
-
6 August 2021
-
30 June 2021
-
9 December 2020
-
4 December 2020
-
-
25 November 2019