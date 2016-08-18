Skip to main content
Corruption in the Extractive Value Chain

Typology of Risks, Mitigation Measures and Incentives
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264256569-en
OECD
OECD Development Policy Tools
OECD (2016), Corruption in the Extractive Value Chain: Typology of Risks, Mitigation Measures and Incentives, OECD Development Policy Tools, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264256569-en.
