Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Anti-corruption and integrity

Fighting corruption and promoting integrity in both the private and public sectors are critical to fostering an environment of trust and accountability, and conducive to sustainable and inclusive economic development. The OECD has been a driving force in the global anti-corruption movement for more than four decades. The overarching objectives of the organisation's anti-corruption and integrity (ACI) work is to support trustworthy institutions and open, efficient and inclusive markets. 

Key documents

Select a language

English
français
Go to top