Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Public integrity indicators

The OECD Public Integrity Indicators focus on actionable criteria to support anti-corruption initiatives, compare performance and identify good practices. The objective, evidence-based and actionable data helps decision-makers understand the strengths and weaknesses of national anti-corruption and public integrity systems, better allocate resources, and target specific challenges.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top