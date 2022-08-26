In recent years, OECD countries have intensified efforts to develop a strategic approach for mitigating corruption risks. Since, 2020, many OECD countries have developed an anti-corruption or integrity strategy for the first time, and 71% of OECD countries now have a strategy in place.

Yet monitoring, evaluation and implementation of strategic frameworks needs to be improved. On average across all OECD countries that have an anti-corruption and integrity strategy, of the countries which collect this information, 67% of planned activities are implemented in practice.

