The actors involved in lobbying and influence are increasingly diverse and include a wide range of actors, including professional lobbying and public relations firms, trade and industry associations, NGOs, think-tanks and self-employed lobbyists. Influence can also be exercised within government advisory and expert groups, parliamentary liaison groups and academic institutions.

The methods used to lobby and influence policymakers and the pressures they create are also changing, and now include public communications campaigns to shape policy debates or funding or collaborating with researchers, policy institutes and grassroots initiatives.

