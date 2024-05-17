Skip to main content
The Regulation of Lobbying and Influence in Chile

Recommendations for Strengthening Transparency and Integrity in Decision Making
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e84a846f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
OECD (2024), The Regulation of Lobbying and Influence in Chile: Recommendations for Strengthening Transparency and Integrity in Decision Making, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e84a846f-en.
