OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Chile

In most of the considered measures, Chileans’ satisfaction with day-to-day interactions with public institutions falls below the OECD average.

Forty-one percent of Chileans with recent experience with the education system are satisfied with it, compared to 57% on average across OECD countries. A majority (51%) are satisfied with the administrative services they used; this important driver of trust in the civil service is 15 percentage points lower than the OECD average (66%). A large majority of Chileans (63%) finds it likely they would easily find information on an administrative procedure, compared to 67% across OECD countries.

Chileans find it more likely than the OECD average that public services are improved after complaints: 40% of people in Chile find this likely, compared to the OECD average of 39%. A similar share of people in Chile and on average across the OECD expect public officials to adopt innovative ideas to improve services (39%).