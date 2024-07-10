OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Korea

For nearly half of the considered measures, Koreans’ satisfaction with day-to-day interactions with public institutions is above the OECD average, but for half, the opposite is true.

A large majority of Koreans (72%) with recent experience with the healthcare system are satisfied with it, compared to 52% on average across the OECD. Moreover, 76% are satisfied with the administrative services they used, an important driver of trust in the civil service, compared to a 66% OECD average. In contrast, 45% of Koreans with recent experience with the education system are satisfied with it, below the OECD average of 57%.

People in Korea find it more likely than the OECD average that public services would improve following complaints: 46% of people in Korea find this likely, compared to the OECD average of 39%.

Although a majority of Koreans (57%) expect that information on administrative services is easy to find and 43% think that the government would use personal data only for legitimate purposes, these values are below OECD averages (67% and 52%, respectively).