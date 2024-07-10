OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Greece

Greece performs worse than the OECD average in almost all measures of decision making on complex policy issues. Moreover, in Greece and across the OECD, a lower share of people have positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

Four in ten Greeks (40%) find it likely that government regulate new technologies appropriately, similar to the 41% OECD average.

Perceptions of government integrity are low in most countries: Around one third of Greek people (32%) expect that politicians would refuse to provide a political favour in return for a well-paid private sector job, a share that is slightly above the OECD average (31%). Similarly, only 24% of people in Greece find it likely that governments would refuse requests from corporations that harm public interest, compared to 30% of people on average across the OECD.