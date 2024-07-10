OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Estonia

For most of the considered measures, Estonians’ satisfaction with day-to-day interactions with public institutions is higher or similar to the OECD average.

A large majority of Estonians (68%) with recent experience with the education system are satisfied with it, compared to 57% on average across the OECD. Moreover, 83% are satisfied with the administrative services they used, an important driver of trust in the civil service, compared to a 66% OECD average. And 78% expect to easily find information on administrative procedures, compared to 67% on average across OECD countries.

Estonians find it slightly more likely than the OECD average that government uses personal data only for legitimate purposes: 54% of people in Estonia find this likely, compared to the OECD average of 52%.