OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Ireland

Ireland performs better than the OECD average on some measures of decision-making on complex policy issues, but worse on others. However, in Ireland and across the OECD, a lower share of people have positive perceptions regarding aspects of complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

Many people in Ireland (60%) find it likely that government is ready to protect lives in an emergency, compared to 53% on average across OECD countries.

A majority of the Irish (54%) expect the government explain how a major reform would impact on people, a share that is 15 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (39%).

36% of people in Ireland believe that the political system allows people like them to have a say in what government does. This important driver of trust in the national government is 6 percentage points higher than on average across OECD countries (30%).