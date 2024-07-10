OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results - Country Notes: Spain

Spain performs similar to the OECD average in almost all measures of decision-making on complex policy issues. However, in Spain and across the OECD a lower share of people have positive perceptions regarding complex decision-making than regarding day-to-day interactions with public institutions.

Just under half of Spanish people (49%) are confident that government is ready to protect lives in an emergency, compared to 53% on average across OECD countries.

Perceptions of government integrity are low in most countries. Nearly four in ten Spanish people (38%) find it likely that a politician would refuse to grant a political favour in return for a well-paid private sector job, a share that is 7 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (31%).

In contrast, only 27% of people in Spain find it likely that government would refuse requests from corporations that harm public interest, lower than the average across OECD countries (30%).