Migration to OECD countries is at high levels, driven by a variety of reasons. Labour shortages and ageing population have contributed to increase labour migration while family migration is the largest component of migration flows OECD wide. In Europe, however, free mobility within the EU is by far the largest category. Humanitarian migration is currently at high levels with several large parallel refugee situations.

The OECD standardises international migration statistics, by category of entry, and monitors the evolution and composition of migrant populations.

