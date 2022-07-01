Skip to main content
Migration and development

People migrate for different reasons. Some flee the aftermath of violence, persecution or natural disasters, others are in search of a better life, or economic opportunities to support communities at home. Despite their diverse motivations and needs, the men, women, and children on the move all play an inherent part in the economic and social development of both their host and origin countries. Those roles must be considered when setting policies and strategies for sustainable development. In partnership with UN organisations and other bodies, the OECD analyses the implications of migration and forced displacement for the development of low- and middle-income countries, in pursuit of the best human and development outcomes. 

