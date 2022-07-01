Migration and development

In 2020 and 2021, a total of USD 26.3 billion of official development assistance (ODA) was allocated to refugee situations in low- and middle-income countries (LICs and MICs). The bulk of country-allocable development finance (65%) was provided to only seven recipients, most of them upper middle-income countries (UMICs). ODA for refugee situations in LICs and MICs largely (73%) depended on four donors: the United States, European Union (EU) Institutions, Germany, and the World Bank. The finance for refugee situations is thus fragile. Over half (55%) of all ODA for refugee situations in LICs and MICs was provided for humanitarian purposes. This reflects the urgency of needs related to refugee situations, but also the tendency of donors to rely on short-term financing instruments. Only 17% of all country-allocable ODA for refugee situations in LICs and MICs was provided in the form of budget support to governments, despite evidence that including refugees in national systems generates multiple development benefits.