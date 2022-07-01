Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social protection for the forcibly displaced in low- and middle-income countries

A pathway for inclusion
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5299cb92-en
Authors
OECD, Expert Group for Aid Studies
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/EBA (2022), “Social protection for the forcibly displaced in low- and middle-income countries: A pathway for inclusion”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5299cb92-en.
Go to top