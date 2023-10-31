This paper provides a snapshot of the development of renewable energies in the European Union Outermost Regions (EU ORs), focusing on their potential to contribute to the green transition while creating sustainable economic development opportunities. It reviews the policy frameworks and tools in place in EU ORs with respect to renewable energies, and provides specific policy recommendations. The paper is developed within the framework of the EU-OECD project on Global Outermost Regions.
Making renewable energies drivers of competitiveness in the EU Outermost Regions
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 October 2023
-
Policy paper30 October 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
25 October 2023
-
Policy paper13 October 2023
-
9 October 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024