The role of political will in enabling long-term development approaches to forced displacement

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ddefe61e-en
OECD, United Nations University Centre for Policy Research
OECD Development Policy Papers
OECD/UNU-CPR (2024), “The role of political will in enabling long-term development approaches to forced displacement”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ddefe61e-en.
