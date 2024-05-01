Skip to main content
Military coups, jihadism and insecurity in the Central Sahel

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/522f69f1-en
Authors
Alex Thurston
Tags
West African Papers
Cite this content as:

Thurston, A. (2024), “Military coups, jihadism and insecurity in the Central Sahel”, West African Papers, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/522f69f1-en.
