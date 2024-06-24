Transparency reporting on terrorist and violent extremist content online

This fourth benchmarking report tracks the evolution of policies and actions on terrorist and violent extremist content (TVEC) implemented by the world’s top 50 most popular online content-sharing services ("popular services") and the top 50 most used services to spread TVEC ("intensive services"). In 2023, 17 popular services issued transparency reports with TVEC-specific information, compared to 15 in 2022, marking the slowest year-to-year growth rate since the benchmarking series began in 2020. Only six intensive services issued transparency reports, down from eight in 2022. The fact that only ten services are both popular and intensive highlights the need to examine beyond the largest platforms. Additionally, as more jurisdictions enact online safety laws, the risk of regulatory fragmentation is increasing. This report underscores the necessity for greater transparency and consistency in the approaches of both services and countries.