Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Non-military actors as a regional strategy in the Lake Chad region

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/30204d8f-en
Authors
Olajumoke Ayandele
Tags
West African Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ayandele, O. (2021), “Non-military actors as a regional strategy in the Lake Chad region”, West African Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/30204d8f-en.
Go to top