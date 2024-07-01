Africa can only achieve its ambition of integration and progress by profoundly transforming its productive structures, and developing activities that add more value to the continent’s natural assets. To enable African companies to move up the value chain, three priorities stand out: ensure the provision of appropriate services to business clusters; develop regional production networks; and improve the ability of exporters to grow in evolving markets.
African development strategies
Africa’s economic and social transformation is a global priority. The OECD supports the implementation of the African Union’s strategic vision at continental, regional, national and local levels by co-producing cutting-edge data and analysis with African member states and partners, and facilitating an open policy dialogue.
Key messages
Young people in Africa are more numerous and better educated than ever before, but economic growth, even when it is high, has been translating into too few decent jobs for them so far. To reverse that trend, policy makers must act on two fronts: address the bottlenecks constraining the demand for labour –e.g. improve firms’ access to energy or digital services—, and help workers obtain the right skills to succeed.
Government revenue is the primary source of development finance for any country, and an essential component of the social contract. The OECD works with African financial and tax administrations to create databases of trusted, comparable data, improve collection and fight illicit financial flows.
Context
How to unleash the economic power of African cities
People in Africa's cities benefit from higher socio-economic outcomes and standards of living than the countries in which they are located. Urbanisation is an opportunity for Africa, and governments should maximise its benefits by investing in cities of all sizes.
Tackling the acceptance of discrimination against women and girls in Africa
Discriminatory social institutions restrict African women’s empowerment in terms of physical integrity, economic situation and political voice. To roll them back, policy priorities include protection from gender-based violence, child marriage prevention and improved access to quality jobs.
Recently published
This is the first Green Growth Policy Review of Egypt. It examines progress towards sustainable development and green growth over the past decade. The 40 recommendations aim to help Egypt improve its environmental performance, giving a special focus to building climate-smart, resilient and inclusive cities.
Military coups, jihadism and insecurity in the Central Sahel
The fragmentation of conflict networks in North and West Africa
Identifying local conflict trends in North and West Africa
Spotlight on the AfCFTA and Industrialisation
Latest insights
The OECD engages with Africa in support of the continent's economic and social transformation agenda. The OECD-Africa Partnership structures our cooperation with the continent at the national, regional and continental levels, as well as with stakeholders from the continent's private sector and civil society. Together we foster innovative policies, work to improve the well-being of African people including by realising the full potential of the continent's young people and women, and contribute to the shaping of global standards.
The Africa Forum is the annual gathering where OECD officials and African policy makers, private sector, academia and civil society leaders weigh the continent's approaches to face the present and the challenges that lie ahead.
Bringing together high-level competition officials worldwide since 2001 to discuss key topics on the global competition agenda.
The multilateral development system, which encompasses more than 200 organisations and funds, including the World Bank and UN agencies, plays a pivotal role in global development co-operation. The OECD, whose members are major stakeholders of the system, offers expertise, policy analysis and guidance to ensure multilateral organisations are well-equipped to help address global development challenges.
African Development Dynamics report
Investing in Sustainable Development
Regional Value Chains for a Sustainable Recovery
Digital Transformation for Quality Jobs
Achieving Productive Transformation
Growth, Jobs and Inequalities
Related events
Programmes of work
The OECD's Multi-dimensional Reviews help policy makers design policies and strategies that promote development in a holistic sense, and do not simply promote growth. This takes into account the complementarities and interactions across policies and in doing so helps to identify the sequencing of policies needed to remove binding constraints to sustainable development and well-being improvements.
Africa needs USD 130-170 billion annually to bridge its infrastructure gap and generate sustainable growth. At the same time, about 80% of infrastructure projects fail at the feasibility and planning stage, and significant share of public spending on infrastructure is lost throughout projects development cycle. The Accelerating and Scaling-up Quality Infrastructure Investment in Africa (ASQIIA) initiative has been designed to support Africa's policymakers generate bankable and impactful infrastructure project pipelines for economic transformation and continental integration.
The Initiative is a global platform for policy dialogue and knowledge-sharing between countries from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. It aims at improving evidence and at identifying policy guidelines to support production transformation and sustainable and inclusive participation to local, regional and global markets.