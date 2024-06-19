Developing countries often capture fewer gains from their participation in the global economy than more advanced ones. That is because most of them are specialised in labour-intensive, low-technology manufacturing, or natural resource extraction, with poor linkages between domestic firms and more capital-intensive foreign companies. What policies can help those economies transform into competitive, resilient and environmentally sustainable ones? We help policymakers tap a wealth of expertise and experience from around the world to devise their own solutions.
OECD Initiative on Global Value Chains, Production Transformation and Development
The Initiative is a global platform for policy dialogue and knowledge-sharing between countries from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. It aims at improving evidence and at identifying policy guidelines to support production transformation and sustainable and inclusive participation to local, regional and global markets.
About OECD Initiative on Global Value Chains, Production Transformation and Development
Production Transformation Policy Reviews (PTPRs)
The Initiative helps countries achieve their visions for economic transformation by conducting national and regional Production Transformation Policy Reviews (PTPRs). PTPRs are carried out on demand. They consist of a 15-18 month policy assessment, with the participation of two international peers, and produce guidance to enable countries to design and implement better production transformation policies. Consensus building and peer learning are facilitated by a Peer Learning Group (PLG) composed of representatives from governments, business and academia.
Why do a PTPR?
- Translate growth into tangible benefits for society.
- Anticipate and adapt to uncertain, complex and fast-changing economic environments.
- Learn from peers’ unique experiences and share knowledge.
- Design and implement strategies to thrive in the global economy.
- Share lessons learned and contribute to a growing pool of knowledge on people-centred development models that lever on new technologies to achieve better lives for all.
How it works
The Initiative’s high-level Plenary Meetings are the OECD’s go-to places for a global dialogue on economic transformation between governments and private actors from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Read the outcomes from the latest high-level Plenary Meetings on trade, supply chains, innovation and sustainability:
- 21st Plenary Meeting – hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Costa with the support of the Interamerican Development Bank on 2-3 October 2023, back-to-back with the OECD Latin America and Caribbean Ministerial Summit on Environmental Sustainability.
- 20th Plenary Meeting – hosted by the OECD in Paris on 5-6 July 2023.
- 19th Plenary Meeting – hosted by the OECD in Paris in cooperation with the Regional Government of the Azores, Portugal on 6-7 December 2022.
Programme output
Contact
If you are not a member or partner of the Initiative and would like to receive future invitationas, please contact us at DEV.GVCnetwork@oecd.org.