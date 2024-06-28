Science, technology and innovation
International co-operation on science, technology and innovation pushes the knowledge frontier and accelerates progress towards tackling shared global challenges like climate change and biodiversity loss. The OECD provides data and evidence-based analysis on supporting research and innovation and fostering policies that promote responsible innovation and technology governance for resilient and inclusive societies.
Policy issues
The chemical industry is one of the largest industrial sectors in the world and is expected to quadruple by 2060. Governments and industry share the responsibility for ensuring safe chemical production and use. The OECD helps countries develop and implement policies for safeguarding human health and the environment, and in making their systems for managing chemicals as efficient as possible.Learn more
Science policy focuses on actions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public investment in research. Publicly funded research in universities and research institutes plays an essential role in generating the knowledge that supports evidence-based decision making and underpins technological development. There is increasing policy emphasis on “open science” and the mobilisation of public research to address urgent and complex societal challenges.Learn more
The space economy encompasses all activities and resources that contribute to human progress through the exploration, research, understanding, management, and utilisation of space. The sector provides critical infrastructure on Earth, contributes fundamental scientific data for decision-making, and supports societal well-being.Learn more
Technological innovation is an engine of human well-being and economic activity, but also raises concerns for individuals and society. Governments use a mix of policies targeting specific technologies to steer their responsible development and use. This includes national plans that provide strategic orientation and support measures for research, innovation and diffusion activities. Policies also promote ethical practice through regulations and guidelines.Learn more
Programmes of work
Enhancing regional dialogue, competitiveness and improving the business climate.Learn more
The OECD is working with governments around the world to measure and analyse the impact of AI on training needs and labour markets. We aim to help governments to create AI-related policies that are both responsible and human-centred, and that improve the wellbeing of individuals and society as a whole.Learn more
