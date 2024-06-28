Skip to main content
Science, technology and innovation

International co-operation on science, technology and innovation pushes the knowledge frontier and accelerates progress towards tackling shared global challenges like climate change and biodiversity loss. The OECD provides data and evidence-based analysis on supporting research and innovation and fostering policies that promote responsible innovation and technology governance for resilient and inclusive societies.

