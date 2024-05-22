The gap between current levels of infrastructure investment and the level needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is expected to grow to as much as USD 18 trillion by 2040. The needs are enormous and so is the investment needed from governments and the private sector.

Infrastructure investment also constitutes a critical pathway toward a fair and inclusive transition to net-zero, while strengthening resilience to the impacts of climate change that are already locked-in and addressing biodiversity loss and pollution.

The OECD provides insights, guidance and standards to help governments create an enabling environment for public and private investment to build sustainable infrastructure. This includes strengthening the governance, policy and regulatory frameworks that enable investments in infrastructure to ensure a level playing field, transparency and proper risk management for the public sector, the infrastructure supply chain, and investors.