Risk governance

Governments have responsibility for managing a range of complex crises. Such crises may arise due to pandemic, climate risks and other natural hazards, cyber or terrorist attacks. The COVID-19 crisis illustrates the transboundary nature of such critical risks and the necessity of coordinating various parts of government the private and voluntary sectors for an effective response. The OECD fosters mutual learning amongst governments to collect data and notable practices on strategic crisis management and increasing national resilience in the face of an uncertain future.

