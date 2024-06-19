The COVID-19 crisis heightened governments' awareness of the need to strengthen preparedness for known critical risks and investing in the resilience of their economies and societies. Going forward, reforms are needed to ensure continuity of government, public services, critical infrastructure and supply of essential goods. This will require authorities to act in ways that adapt to unforeseen situations in order to ensure public safety and security of citizens. Whether addressing preparing for future pandemics or climate-related disasters, governments are also upgrading their risk management structures, monitoring capacities, and emergency preparedness plans.
Risk governance
Governments have responsibility for managing a range of complex crises. Such crises may arise due to pandemic, climate risks and other natural hazards, cyber or terrorist attacks. The COVID-19 crisis illustrates the transboundary nature of such critical risks and the necessity of coordinating various parts of government the private and voluntary sectors for an effective response. The OECD fosters mutual learning amongst governments to collect data and notable practices on strategic crisis management and increasing national resilience in the face of an uncertain future.