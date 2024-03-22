Biodiversity, water and ecosystems

Access to clean and reliable water is fundamental to achieving sustainable growth and a wide range of development goals. Pressures on water continue to mount, with rising pollution and competition over resources. The impacts of climate change primarily manifest themselves through water, resulting in too much or too little water while degraded freshwater ecosystems impact nature and our ability to adapt to climate change.

Yet, the effective and efficient management of water resources and water services remains a major challenge for many countries, including in OECD countries. We need to place water challenges at the heart of policy-making, by taking account of water-related risks, their potential financial and economic impact and the need for economies to structurally adapt to water challenges. The OECD is committed to supporting governments in their efforts to meet water challenges and reform policies that influence the availability, use and management of water. The OECD provides policy guidance on water across a range of issues set out in the OECD Council Recommendation on Water, including ensuring sustainable finance, investment and pricing for water and water services; managing water quantity; improving water quality; managing water risks and disasters; and ensuring good water governance.