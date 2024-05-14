Mainstreaming Biodiversity into Renewable Energy Infrastructure

As countries scale up climate action, they face the challenge of expanding renewable power while tackling biodiversity loss. Transitioning away from fossil fuels can reduce climate-related pressure on biodiversity but brings its own risks. If not carefully managed, the increase in renewable power infrastructure could undermine efforts to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

How does renewable power infrastructure impact biodiversity? How can countries plan a power sector transition that aligns with both climate and biodiversity goals? What policy instruments can guide the renewable power industry to mitigate adverse impacts and seek positive outcomes for biodiversity?