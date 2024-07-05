Development
The OECD promotes better policies for better lives in countries of all income levels. It works with public and private partners around the world to improve sustainable development outcomes, and encourage more effective, transparent development co-operation and financing.
Policy issues
-
The OECD designs international standards and guidelines for development co-operation, based on best practices, and monitors their implementation by its members. It works closely with member and partner countries, and other stakeholders (such as the United Nations and other multilateral entities) to help them implement their development commitments. It also invites developing country governments to take an active part in policy dialogue.Learn more
-
Under its mandate to track and promote financing for sustainable development from various public and private sources, the OECD undertakes data collection and reporting, analyses flows and policies, and establishes statistical measurement frameworks. On that basis, the Organisation engages with governments and private actors, and recommends more efficient and sound approaches.Learn more
-
The OECD analyses fast-changing global and regional development trends, to help countries of all income levels design innovative policies that meet their needs and improve their populations’ lives.Learn more
-
The OECD works to help middle- and low-income countries strengthen their governance mechanisms, to improve the delivery of public services, meet their development goals and achieve the overall aim of poverty reduction. The OECD also promotes policies focused on preventing the outbreak of conflict and sustaining local and regional peace tracks.Learn more
-
Human well-being, freedom, and dignity are at the heart of development. The OECD helps advance inclusivity, tackle inequality, and eradicate poverty in low- and middle-income countries by promoting policies that ensure people’s basic needs are met and no one is left behind. This includes efforts to increase access to decent, formal work; fight hunger and malnutrition; extend social protection; and achieve gender equality.Learn more
-
Achieving the twin green and digital transitions will require an abundant and regular supply of critical minerals. The technologies enabling renewable power, electric vehicles, consumer electronics require access to critical minerals. Embracing a standards-based approach to mining should ensure favourable development outcomes through responsible and sustainable mining and enable the formation of resilient critical mineral supply chains.Learn more
-
Official development assistance (ODA) is government aid that promotes and specifically targets the economic development and welfare of developing countries. ODA has been the main source of financing for development aid since it was adopted by the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) as the “gold standard” of foreign aid in 1969. The OECD is the only official source of reliable, comparable, and complete statistics on ODA.Learn more
-
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development sets out 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with concrete targets like ending child marriage everywhere, or ensuring everyone has access to affordable and reliable electricity. These goals are universal, meaning that all countries have committed to strive towards them. They aim to improve people’s lives all over the world, foster prosperity and protect the planet. To support this global endeavor, the OECD helps countries devise strategies, strengthen governance frameworks and measure progress towards achieving the Goals.Learn more
-
Effective taxation is vital for development. An effective tax system not only raises revenues needed for funding public services, but can also support development goals, for example by helping combat illicit financial flows, reducing inequality through redistribution and addressing health and environmental objectives by influencing taxpayer behaviour.Learn more
-
Fast-growing cities are transforming the economic, social and political landscapes. This is especially evident in Africa where urbanisation offer significant opportunities to accelerate progress towards the 2030 and 2063 development agendas. The OECD provides vital data and policy analysis to assist decision makers in comprehending the impacts of urban growth.Learn more
Programmes of work
-
The OECD’s Multi-dimensional Reviews help policy makers design policies and strategies that promote development in a holistic sense, and do not simply promote growth. This takes into account the complementarities and interactions across policies and in doing so helps to identify the sequencing of policies needed to remove binding constraints to sustainable development and well-being improvements.Learn more
-
The Initiative is a global platform for policy dialogue and knowledge-sharing between countries from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. It aims at improving evidence and at identifying policy guidelines to support production transformation and sustainable and inclusive participation to local, regional and global markets.Learn more
-
The platform assists fossil-based and mineral-rich developing and emerging economies harness their natural resources for sustainable development, and transition to a low-carbon future in a just and equitable way . Through our work OECD and non-OECD producing countries, in consultation with extractive industries, civil society and think tanks, craft innovative and collaborative solutions for resource-based development.Learn more
-
The OECD Centre on Philanthropy contributes to the global demand for more and better data and analysis on global philanthropy for development. It brings together efforts from existing research centres and projects, expands the OECD database and provides research and analysis on its global trends and impact in the context of the 2030 Agenda.Learn more
-
The Aid for Trade initiative seeks to align donor and partner countries’ strategies in promoting trade as an engine of economic growth and sustainable development. The OECD and WTO have established a partnership to monitor and evaluate the initiative.Learn more
-
Climate change and environmental degradation are increasingly affecting people’s lives, disrupting economies and transforming ecosystems, with the Western Balkans being no exception. Green transition offers a pathway to mitigate these effects and foster a more sustainable future, while unlocking the potential for enhanced competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving global challenges.Learn more
