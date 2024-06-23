The set of challenges that emerging and developing countries face are complex and multifaceted. Policy makers need to reconcile economic, social and environmental objectives to ensure that their country’s development path is sustainable and that the lives of citizens improve.



Multi-dimensional country reviews have supported strategy-making and policy reforms in countries across the developing world. Since their inception in 2012, 19 countries have undertaken a review, spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America. In Asia, Viet Nam (2020), Thailand (2018), Myanmar (2015) and Kazakhstan (2017) have undertaken Multi-dimensional Reviews. The MDCR of Viet Nam supported the country’s 10-year development strategy, zooming in on an integrated investment strategy, modernise tertiary education and double down on the clean energy transition to maximise future opportunity. Thailand’s MDR focused on how to develop the full potential of the country’s diverse regions. Building on its MDCR, Côte d’Ivoire has requested a 5-year follow-up partnership to track implementation of reforms and continue the learning process.