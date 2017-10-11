Since the beginning of the 21st century, Panama has exhibited remarkable economic growth and has reduced the gap in terms of income per capita with high-income countries. Social progress has also been achieved, mainly through the reduction of poverty and advances in some well-being dimensions. However, challenges remain with regard to overcoming the so-called middle-income trap and consolidating the middle-class. This first volume of the Multi-dimensional Country Review of Panama identifies the main barriers to further inclusive development. It highlights that promoting equitable, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and improving the well-being of all citizens should be at the core of Panama’s development strategies.
Multi-Dimensional Review of Panama
Volume 1: Initial Assessment
Report
OECD Development Pathways
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 June 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
7 October 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
5 July 2023
-
18 April 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
7 October 2022
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
10 September 2022
-
27 April 2022
-
-
22 April 2021
-
16 April 2021
-
28 September 2020