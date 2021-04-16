Skip to main content
Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises in Latin America

A survey of ownership entities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama and Peru
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6921e9c0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises in Latin America: A survey of ownership entities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama and Peru, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6921e9c0-en.
