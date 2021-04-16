Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises in Latin America

This report provides an overview of measures taken by Latin American governments to improve integrity and prevent corruption in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), based on the results of an OECD survey submitted to the public bodies responsible for the ownership and co-ordination of national SOEs in all countries that participate in the Latin American Network on Corporate Governance of State Owned Enterprises (“SOE Network”). The main goal of this report is to guide Latin American jurisdictions toward identifying concrete rules and practices that they could adopt in order to further align themselves with the OECD Guidelines on Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises (“ACI Guidelines”).