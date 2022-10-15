The Government of Viet Nam has made progress in recent years to improve its frameworks for the ownership and corporate governance of its state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This review assesses the corporate governance framework of the Viet Nam state-owned sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-owned Enterprises (SOE Guidelines). It then puts forward recommendations to help the Vietnamese authorities address remaining challenges and further professionalise the state ownership function.
OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Viet Nam
Report
Corporate Governance
Abstract
