Sustainable, green, and inclusive business

Achieving the climate goals of the Paris Agreement requires the contribution of all businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs play a crucial role in global climate efforts by driving technological change and adopting eco-friendly business practices. However, financing their green transition needs support from various players in the financial sector, including public and private financial institutions, regulators, rating providers, and others.

Public and private financial institutions are key in funding this transition and offering non-financial support, such as raising awareness and providing practical tools to help SMEs move towards net zero. By doing so, they can increase SMEs’ demand for green financing and investment.

The OECD Platform on Financing SMEs for Sustainability fosters knowledge sharing, data analysis, and policy dialogue on sustainable finance for SMEs. It unites public and private financial institutions, governments, Fintech companies, regulators, and SME representatives to bridge knowledge gaps and develop innovative solutions. The goal is to accelerate the green transition for SMEs and financial institutions by sharing good practices and workable solutions.

