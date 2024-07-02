Measuring business impacts on people’s well-being and sustainability

In the face of high levels of inequalities, technological change, and the aftershocks of the COVID-19 crisis, policymakers, investors and businesses themselves are seeking a better understanding of the impacts of firms on people and inequalities. The OECD has designed a common framework for social performance that can be used by businesses, and that is aligned with macro-level approaches to measuring well-being and progress used by governments and national statistical offices. The framework looks at impacts on the well-being of employees, consumers, workers in the value chain and societies at large.