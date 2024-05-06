Skip to main content
An OECD survey of employee well-being

An instrument to measure employee well-being inside companies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/74f48e24-en
Authors
Vincent Siegerink, Fabrice Murtin
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Edited by OCDE
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “An OECD survey of employee well-being: An instrument to measure employee well-being inside companies”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/74f48e24-en.
