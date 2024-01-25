Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Parental emotional support and adolescent well-being

A cross-national examination of socio-economic and gender gaps based on PISA 2018 surveys
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2b7a2ac6-en
Authors
Lawrence M. Berger, Lidia Panico, Alexandra Sheridan, Olivier Thévenon
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Edited by OCDE
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Parental emotional support and adolescent well-being: A cross-national examination of socio-economic and gender gaps based on PISA 2018 surveys”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2b7a2ac6-en.
Go to top