Child and family well-being

Childhood is a crucial period in life. The things that people learn, do and experience in childhood play a critical role in shaping how they develop and who they become, and can leave lasting impressions on lifetime outcomes. However, not all children have the same opportunities to enjoy good childhoods and to learn and grow in ways that set them up well for adult life. Children from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds are at particular risk of achieving poorer outcomes in almost all life areas, including physical health, educational attainment, social relationships, and subjective well-being. Enhancing people’s well-being, therefore, requires policies to tackle the disadvantages that children can experience in multiple domains of life.