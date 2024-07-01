OECD Child Well-being data portal

The Child Well-being data portal is the OECD’s hub for comparative data on child well-being. Built using the latest available data from OECD databases and a range of leading international child surveys and data collection programmes, the data portal contains over 200 comparative measures on child well-being outcomes and the drivers of well-being stemming from children’s environments. Data are available where possible for all OECD Members and Partners, OECD Accession countries, and EU Member states.